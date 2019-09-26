Loading articles...

Father faces judgment for bribing son's way into Georgetown

BOSTON — A Los Angeles businessman is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the sweeping college bribery scheme.

Fifty-three-year-old Stephen Semprevivo is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Boston’s federal court. He pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Semprevivo paid $400,000 to get his son admitted to Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit in 2016. His son was expelled over the scheme.

Prosecutors are recommending 13 months in prison, a $95,000 fine and restitution of $105,000 to Georgetown. His lawyers say he deserves probation and 2,000 hours of community service.

Semprevivo has said he acted out of “foolish ambition” for his son’s happiness. He is the third parent to be sentenced in the scheme.

Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

