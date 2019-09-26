Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EPA: California homelessness causing poor water quality
by John Flesher, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 10:41 am EDT
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says California is falling short on preventing water pollution, largely because of its problem with homelessness in big cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler outlined the complaints Thursday in a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Wheeler is demanding a detailed plan for fixing the problems within 30 days.
The letter says “piles of human feces on sidewalks and streets” could cause water contamination. It criticizes San Francisco for routinely discharging inadequately treated sewage into the Pacific Ocean.
Wheeler says if the state doesn’t meet its responsibilities, EPA will have to take action.
The letter escalates a feud between the Trump administration and California, a predominantly Democratic state that has fought the administration’s efforts to weaken environmental regulations.