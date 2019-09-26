Loading articles...

Egypt rights group: Nearly 2,000 detained since protests

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, right, meets with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

CAIRO — An Egyptian rights groups says the number of people arrested and detained in the wake of last weekend’s protests has risen to nearly 2,000.

The Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights released a statement on its official Facebook page on Thursday saying that among the 1,915 arrested are at least 96 juveniles.

Rare protests erupted in Cairo and several other provinces last Friday with hundreds of people demanding that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down.

The demonstrations followed corruption allegations levelled by a self-exiled businessman against el-Sissi and the military. Police quickly dispersed the protests, but they were a startling eruption of street unrest.

Since then, authorities have conducted a wave of arrests, according to rights lawyers. The crackdown comes amid fresh calls for rallies in the coming days on social media.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching PT Union express, the two right lanes remain blocked with a truck rollover.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:22 AM
Small risk of thunderstorms for Toronto and GTA (Sept 26) Best chance in eastern Ontario today
Latest Weather
Read more