Loading articles...

Dutch bank ABN AMRO in money laundering investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch bank ABN AMRO says it is under investigation for possible breaches of the Netherlands’ money laundering and terrorism financing legislation.

The bank announced the probe in a short statement Thursday and said it will co-operate fully with investigators.

Earlier this year, ABN AMRO revealed that the Dutch central bank had ordered it to check all of its retail customers for possible financial crimes as part of a government crackdown.

A year ago, Dutch bank ING, paid 775 million euros to settle a case linked to its failure to adequately prevent money laundering.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:49 AM
Toronto bound from Niagara Falls? The 405 is closed for a crash. Reopening time unknown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
It will be quite windy again today (Sept26) and there’s the possibility of some wet weather. Tune to 680News 📻for…
Latest Weather
Read more