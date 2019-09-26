Loading articles...

Deputies kill man barricaded inside North Carolina home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says deputies have shot and killed a man who they say evaded an attempted traffic stop, barricaded himself inside his home and fired at law enforcement officers.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that an unidentified motorist suspected of drunken driving refused to stop for a Highway Patrol trooper, displayed a weapon to the trooper and then went inside his home on Wednesday.

Investigators say that after negotiations failed to end the standoff peacefully Wednesday evening, the man fired at officers, who returned fire and killed him.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting.

The Associated Press

