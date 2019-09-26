Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Delta baggage handler accused of $250,000 cash theft
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 6:31 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Authorities say a Delta Airlines baggage handler has been arrested on charges of stealing over $250,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Quincy Thorpe was arrested at his Brooklyn home Thursday. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.
The cash was part of eight bags of both U.S. and foreign currency delivered to the airport by armoured car on Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors say video surveillance showed Thorpe scanning and loading some of the bags onto a Delta flight bound for Miami, but putting aside one bag and leaving with it.
Delta released a statement saying “the alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members.”
Thorpe was released on $80,000 bond.
The Associated Press
