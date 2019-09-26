CP NewsAlert: B.C. Father guilty of second-degree murder in daughters' deaths

VANCOUVER — A jury has found a father guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.

Andrew Berry had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry at his apartment in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay.

Court heard that police found the two children dead on beds in separate bedrooms with multiple stab wounds.

Berry was found naked in the bathtub with stab wounds to his neck and throat, and he told first responders “Kill me” and “Leave me alone” when they arrived.

In his testimony, Berry told the jury that two men connected to a loan shark named Paul stored what he believed was a bag of drugs at his apartment in March 2017 in exchange for a delay in the repayment of a loan worth thousands of dollars.

Berry testified that he was attacked by a man with dark skin and hair, but the Crown argued his wounds were self-inflicted after a failed suicide attempt.

The Canadian Press