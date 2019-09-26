Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
British court rules Nigeria can appeal $9.6 billion seizure
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 12:12 pm EDT
DAKAR, Senegal — The U.K. Commercial Court has given Nigeria’s government permission to appeal a ruling that would allow a private company to seize more than $9.6 billion in the country’s assets.
The court on Thursday also approved the Nigerian government’s application for a stay of execution, preventing the company Process & Industrial Development Ltd. from seizing the assets while the case is heard on appeal.
The court ordered Nigeria to pay $200 million as security to maintain the stay of execution.
In August, the British Virgin Islands-based P&ID secured the judgment against Nigeria after alleging breach of contract over the construction and operation of a plant to refine natural gas in the southeastern port city of Calabar.
Nigeria’s attorney general calls Thursday’s ruling an important step and confirms they will appeal.