Blaze rages on Russian trawler in northern Norway

HELSINKI — A Russian trawler with an ammonia tank and about 200,000 litres of diesel oil inside is in flames at a northern Norwegian port and authorities have evacuated surrounding areas because of an explosion risk.

The Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said Thursday the fire on the vessel named Bukhta Naezdnik started Wednesday and it is currently moored at the port of Breivika in the Tromsoe region.

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the vessel had listed drastically by Thursday mid-morning and was covered with thick smoke.

NRK said nearly 100 people had been evacuated from the area.

The Associated Press

