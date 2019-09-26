Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Acadia to allow e-bikes on famous carriage trails
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 5:11 pm EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park visitors are going to be able to ride motorized electric bikes on 57 miles (92 kilometres) of carriage paths meandering across the federal land.
Park officials announced Thursday that Acadia will abide by an Interior Department directive to treat them like regular bicycles when it comes to trail access. But the park is limiting trail access to only pedal-assisted e-bikes with a top speed of 20 mph.
E-bikes that use pedals assisted by electric motors represent the fastest-growing segment of the bicycle industry. Supporters say they’re great for older riders who might not otherwise be able to ride.
But critics say they’re too fast and could startle horses. They also say the Rockefeller family that donated the carriage roads intended to ban motorized vehicles.
___
This story has been corrected to show that e-bike critics contend that the Rockefeller family intended to ban motorized vehicles.
The Associated Press
