Loading articles...

5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s emergency authority says a 5.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken Istanbul.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority says in a statement that the quake struck in the Sea of Marmara at 13:59 p.m. (10:59 GMT) at 6.9 kilometres below ground.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB/SB Kennedy at Ellesmere, the left lanes remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
A look at the radar as of 7:18am (Sept26) Showers continue to move south and east. Conditions will improve. Not an…
Latest Weather
Read more