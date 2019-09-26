Loading articles...

3 Mexican soldiers killed in southern state of Guerrero

MEXICO CITY — Mexican defence officials say three soldiers were killed in the southern state of Guerrero when their drug eradication mission was ambushed by unidentified gunmen.

In a statement, the military said the soldiers were patrolling in the remote mountains in the municipality of Leonardo Bravo on Thursday when the attack occurred.

The attackers fled while the military searched with more troops and two helicopters.

The area is known for opium poppy cultivation. A number of armed groups operate in the mountains.

The Associated Press

