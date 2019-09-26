Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
10th man arrested in Jacksonville State University rape case
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 7:25 am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A 10th man has been arrested and accused of raping two underage teens at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
News outlets report the man was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape or statutory rape.
Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington says an investigation led to 12 warrants being issued for statutory rape and second-degree sodomy. Two of the men haven’t been arrested yet.
Harrington says the victims are two girls younger than 16 and older than 12 years old. He says the sexual incidents happened between January and September, both off and on campus, including residence halls and a parking lot.
Cmdr. Allen George says the men range from 18 to 22 years old and are from Alabama.
The victims’ and suspects’ names weren’t immediately released.
The Associated Press
