Witnesses clash in Tennessee abortion wait period trial

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, people wait for a Senate hearing to begin to discuss a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, or possibly something more restrictive in Nashville, Tenn. Expert witnesses disagree on whether Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortion helps or hinders women’s decision making. Testifying in federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Priscilla Coleman said women seeking abortions experience high levels of ambivalence and uncertainty. The psychology professor at Bowling Green State University said it makes sense that women should be given time to make the decision. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE — Expert witnesses disagree on whether Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortion helps or hinders women’s decision making.

A Bowling Green State University psychology professor who testified in federal court Wednesday said women seeking abortions experience high levels of ambivalence and uncertainty. Priscilla Coleman said it makes sense that women should be given time to make the decision.

Loyola University Chicago psychology professor Jeffrey Huntsinger testified for the five abortion clinics suing over the law. Huntsinger said research show that emotions and stress help people make good decisions. He also said that forcing people to continue deliberating after they have made up their minds can lead to worse decisions.

The trial continues Thursday before U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman in Nashville.

