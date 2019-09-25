Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Witnesses clash in Tennessee abortion wait period trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 5:50 pm EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, people wait for a Senate hearing to begin to discuss a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, or possibly something more restrictive in Nashville, Tenn. Expert witnesses disagree on whether Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortion helps or hinders women’s decision making. Testifying in federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Priscilla Coleman said women seeking abortions experience high levels of ambivalence and uncertainty. The psychology professor at Bowling Green State University said it makes sense that women should be given time to make the decision. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
NASHVILLE — Expert witnesses disagree on whether Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortion helps or hinders women’s decision making.
A Bowling Green State University psychology professor who testified in federal court Wednesday said women seeking abortions experience high levels of ambivalence and uncertainty. Priscilla Coleman said it makes sense that women should be given time to make the decision.
Loyola University Chicago psychology professor Jeffrey Huntsinger testified for the five abortion clinics suing over the law. Huntsinger said research show that emotions and stress help people make good decisions. He also said that forcing people to continue deliberating after they have made up their minds can lead to worse decisions.
The trial continues Thursday before U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman in Nashville.