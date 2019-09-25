Loading articles...

Vermont GOP governor calls impeachment inquiry 'appropriate'

MONPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Congress has a “solemn responsibility” to fulfil the role of checks and balances in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Scott said Wednesday that while he believes the inquiry is “appropriate,” a lot remains unknown surrounding the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s president to “look into” Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In his statement, the governor cautions that the process of impeachment is serious and “should not be taken lightly or abused.”

This is not the first time Scott has responded to a controversy surrounding the president. The governor was outspoken in July after Trump said four Democratic congresswomen of colour should “go back” to the countries they came from.

Scott called the president’s comments racist and not befitting a world leader.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:27 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Yonge in the collectors - right lane reopened. Ramp lane now fully blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more