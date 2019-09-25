Loading articles...

US House passes bill giving pot businesses access to banking

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry.

The bill passed 321-103 on the strength of near-unanimous support from Democrats. Republicans split on it.

Thirty-three states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, but the federal prohibition on the drug has made it difficult for businesses to get bank accounts, loans and other financial services.

Many have relied on cash, making them potential robbery targets.

Supporters of the banking bill, including Democratic Reps. Denny Heck of Washington and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, characterized it as a public safety measure.

Its prospects in the Senate are uncertain, but supporters said the amount of Republican support in the House was a good sign.

Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Dufferin - a stalled vehicle is blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more