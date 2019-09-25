Loading articles...

UK lawmakers to return to Parliament amid political turmoil

LONDON — Lawmakers in Britain are returning to the House of Commons following a Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament.

The prime minister is hurrying back to London after cutting short a trip to the U.N. General Assembly amid demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

Johnson remains on a collision course with Parliament over his determination to extract Britain from the European Union on Oct. 31 even if no divorce deal is reached. Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if there is no deal, but Johnson says he won’t do that under any circumstances.

Johnson is likely to address Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the government “respected” the court decision.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Westbound 401 construction at Courtice and Brock St. starting to cause delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Wind will shift today (Sept25) become sw and it will be warmer and more humid too! Tune to @680NEWS 📻 for your comp…
Latest Weather
Read more