Loading articles...

Trump rebuked on military base project cuts, but veto looms

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif,. with the Commanding General of the Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, left, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, far right and acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a measure that blocks President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to raid the budget for construction projects on military bases as a way to pay for building his fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eleven Republicans voted to rebuke the president on a 54-41 vote. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to pass the measure, but it’s doomed to be vetoed by Trump.

Trump vetoed an identical measure in March and the White House promises he’ll veto this one, too.

Wednesday’s vote follows the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totalling $3.6 billion that will be cancelled in order to pay for the border wall. Democrats opposed to Trump’s moves didn’t pick up any additional GOP supporters this time.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Islington express - right lane blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:37 AM
Hopefully you can schedule some breaks outside in the summer like conditions today. Find a spot protected from the…
Latest Weather
Read more