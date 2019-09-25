Loading articles...

Train derailment injures 40 passengers in southeast Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a train derailed in the country’s southeast, near the Pakistan border, injuring 40 passengers.

Wednesday’s report says rescue workers transferred injured passengers to hospitals in Zahedan city, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The train was on a 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) journey from Zahedan to Tehran, the Iranian capital.

IRNA said the incident happened when a wagon derailed because of sand on the rails in the Shuru area, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of Zahedan. The area is known for sudden sandstorms.

Occasional derailments happen in Iran but rarely lead to injuries or deaths, though in 2016 dozens were killed and scores injured when two Iranian passenger trains collided in northern Semnan province east of the capital Tehran.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching Don Mills, looks like maintenance crews are blocking a lane. Slow from Bloor.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:37 AM
Hopefully you can schedule some breaks outside in the summer like conditions today. Find a spot protected from the…
Latest Weather
Read more