Loading articles...

Strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong inland earthquake has struck eastern Indonesia, causing people to flee to higher ground in panic. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.5 quake was centred 37 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku province at a depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles).

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami centre, said the inland earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, but witnesses told television stations that panicked people along coastal areas ran to higher ground.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It lies on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB 400 north of Essa Rd in Barrie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more