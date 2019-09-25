Loading articles...

Slovenia police denounce 'home guards' as numbers increase

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Police in Slovenia say they strongly condemn the formation of self-styled vigilante groups, who have appeared in increasing number recently to clamp down on illegal migration into the country.

Spokesman Drago Menegalija said Wednesday that police welcome any help from individual citizens regarding suspicious vehicles or persons, but that this does not include members of the so-called ‘home guards’ in the country.

Menegalija said such groups do not inform police, “do not have any authorization to carry out any procedures in the event of security issues,” and “do not ensure security in the country.”

Police are monitoring their activities, he added.

The Associated Press

