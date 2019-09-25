Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: Fingerprint cracks high school arson after 23 years
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 4:37 pm EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a fingerprint found when they reopened a case led to an arrest in the burning of a rural South Carolina high school 23 years ago.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said 40-year-old Daniel Scott Harris was a junior at the time he set the fire at Macedonia High School in August 1996.
The fire destroyed the school near Moncks Corner. It was set to be consolidated with another school at the time.
Lewis said at a news conference that fingerprints in a unique place in the building matched Harris’ prints when the case was recently reopened.
Lewis says evidence indicates others were involved in the burning and vandalism. He’s asking anyone who might have information to call deputies.
Court records don’t list a lawyer for Harris.
