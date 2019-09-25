Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shake-up in the leadership of Disney theme park resorts
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 6:00 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s been a shake-up in the leadership of the Disney theme park resorts.
The head of the Disneyland Resort in California is heading to Florida to take the top position at Walt Disney World.
Josh D’Amaro will take over leadership of Disney World starting in November. He is replacing George Kalogridis, who is becoming president of segment development and enrichment and will focus on developing business initiatives.
Rebecca Campbell, a two-decade veteran of the Walt Disney Co., most recently in London, is taking the top spot at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
The company also says the leader of Disney parks and resorts in Asia, Michael Colglazier, is adding Disneyland Paris to his portfolio. He will become president and managing director of Disney Parks International.
The Associated Press
