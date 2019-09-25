Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Santa Fe launching new tourism campaign aimed at 'emotions'
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 12:27 am EDT
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s capital is launching a new tourism campaign aimed at convincing potential visitors that the city will give them an “emotional experience.”
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports “Uncover Your Different” is the tagline for the new Tourism Santa Fe advertising campaign undertaken by an advertising agency in out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Vladimir Jones CEO Meredith Vaughan says the campaign seeks to tap into people’s emotions by explaining what one can experience while in one of the oldest cities in North America.
The $1.5 million advertising campaign was launched Sept. 16 and will continue into 2020.
The campaign will touch on digital, social and print advertisements. The ad campaign will appear on social media outlets like Instagram and Facebook and on online TV services such as Hulu.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com
The Associated Press
