Police warn of home repair scam targeting seniors

Last Updated Sep 25, 2019 at 5:33 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are asking people to be extra cautious after seniors in the Lawrence Park area were reportedly victims of a home repair scam.

Police were made aware of the fraudulent scheme when officers were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road on Tuesday.

Between one to three men were reportedly approaching homes occupied by seniors and convincing them that they needed roof, driveway or some other type of home repair.

Police say the men provided a list of repairs and usually quoted a price but after allegedly starting some work, they would suggest more repairs, increase the price and demand payment.

The men mostly accepted cash and would go to a nearby bank machine with the resident to withdraw money and take their payment.

Police say it is believed that no actual repairs were ever required or completed.

All three suspects are white men, about five feet ten inches tall.

The first suspect is described as having short dark hair, a medium build and a thick Scottish accent. The second suspect is described as fair skinned with an athletic build, blue eyes and a heavy Scottish accent. The third is estimated to be in his late 30s with dark short hair and a muscular build. They may be driving a white van.

Police are cautioning people about being approached for unsolicited home repairs and suggest calling police to report any such suspicious solicitation.

