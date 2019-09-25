Loading articles...

Police: Man arrested in Dallas shooting of transgender woman

Dallas police have arrested a 29-year-old man who authorities say committed a hate crime when he repeatedly shot a transgender woman.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente was being held Wednesday at the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

An arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News says the 35-year-old woman was approached Friday by a man in a red pickup who yelled slurs about gay and transgender people, and opened fire.

Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the pickup and arrest Ramirez-Cayente, who was booked Tuesday. The affidavit says he admitted to the shooting.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Ramirez-Cayente has an attorney.

The shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate killings of transgender women in the Dallas area.

The Associated Press

