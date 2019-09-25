Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police block ailing Zimbabwe doctor from leaving country
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 4:16 am EDT
HARARE, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwean doctor desperate to leave the country for medical treatment after his recent abduction has been blocked after police approached the High Court asserting he is “unfit to travel.”
The head of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Dr. Peter Magombeyi, was freed last week after disappearing for several days. His alleged abduction after leading a pay strike led to days of protests by health workers.
Police stopped him from leaving for neighbouring South Africa on Tuesday even after a judge ruled he could travel outside Zimbabwe as he is not under arrest.
Magombeyi’s lawyers say police are violating the court order, and they worry his condition will deteriorate as the drama plays out.
Police say they are providing the doctor with protection “for his own personal safety.”
