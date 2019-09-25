Loading articles...

Pilot error cited in fatal plane crash in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal investigators say pilot error likely caused the 2017 crash of a small cargo plane in West Virginia that killed both crew members.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a final report Wednesday on the May 2017 crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston. The Air Cargo Carriers propeller plane carrying UPS cargo had arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, with a pilot and co-pilot.

The report says an excessive descent and manoeuvring during the approach to the airport caused the plane to land hard enough to gouge the runway and break into pieces.

The report also says the flight crew made an “improper” decision to make a circling approach instead of a straight final approach to the airport.

It says the captain’s recent performance history indicated his instrument flight skills were marginal.

The Associated Press

