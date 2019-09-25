Loading articles...

Peak leaf colours in higher elevations to come soon

KILLINGTON, Vt. — It’s that time of year when Vermont tourism officials get the often-repeated question: “When are the leaves changing colour?”

Green Mountain National Forest officials say higher elevations will see peak colours in the next few weeks.

Mike Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, says ski season is a larger tourism draw than the turn of the season.

However, the leaf peepers represent a large percentage of annual tourist visits.

The Associated Press

