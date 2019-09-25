Overdue Anchorage sheep hunters return home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two Anchorage residents who were reported overdue from a sheep hunt have been located.

Alaska State Troopers say Stephen Stralka and Robin Stralka returned home Tuesday.

They left Anchorage on Aug. 24 to travel to Tok Junction and planned to be back Saturday. Family members reported them overdue and troopers on Tuesday asked the public for information on their whereabouts.

The Associated Press