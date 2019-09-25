Loading articles...

New project highlights civil rights sites in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new project is highlighting some of the places in Alabama that played a role in the civil rights movement.

An online, oral history presentation called “Voices of Alabama” features photos of historic sites and interviews with some of the people who worked with the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. The state was a hotbed of the movement at the time.

The parsonage where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in Montgomery is included. So are other places including a home in Selma where landmark demonstrations were planned, as well as churches in Birmingham that played a role in the movement.

The project features 20 sites total. It was assembled by the New York-based World Monuments Fund and the Alabama African-American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium.

The Associated Press

