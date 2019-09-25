Montreal marathon director resigning after death of runner over the weekend

MONTREAL — The director of the Montreal marathon says he is resigning after the death of a runner at the event over the weekend.

In a statement, Dominique Piche says his decision to resign reflects his desire to be accountable.

The coroner’s office in Quebec confirmed that 24-year-old Patrick Neely died Sunday after collapsing as he neared the end of the half-marathon race during the International Oasis Rock ‘n’ Roll Montreal Marathon.

Questions about whether it took too long to get Neely help were raised after some witnesses said it took as long as 25 minutes.

The paramedic agency serving the Montreal area said earlier this week that they are working with the promoter to figure out what happened, noting it’s the promoter who has the responsibility of providing medical assistance on site.

Urgences Sante spokeswoman Veronique Tremblay says first responders were called just before 10 a.m. and Neely was getting treated nearly seven minutes later, but she says that the agency doesn’t know if anyone called before that.

Piche also resigned as director of the Mont-Tremblant Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and Ironman 5i50 but said he will remain “available to ensure a smooth transition to the management of future events.”

“The unfortunate events during the marathon of this past weekend, for which I publicly assumed full responsibility, as was proper in such circumstances, have led me to make this difficult decision,” he said in his statement Wednesday.

The Ironman Group says it has accepted Piche’s resignation.

It thanked Piche for his years of service and noted he produced Ironman events at the highest level, with exceptional results, on the global stage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press