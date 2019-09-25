Loading articles...

Mexican state becomes 2nd jurisdiction to legalize abortion

MEXICO CITY — The southern state of Oaxaca has voted to become the second jurisdiction in Mexico to allow abortions during the first 12 weeks of the pregnancy.

The legislature said via Twitter Wednesday that the reform to the state’s penal code had passed with 24 votes in favour and 12 against.

The reproductive rights advocacy organization Information Group on Reproductive Choice applauded the decision as historic. Mexico City has been the only place in the country where elective abortions during the first 12 weeks were legal.

Oaxaca is one of Mexico’s poorest states and there have been cases of prosecution against women accused of having abortions.

Only abortion in case of rape is legal in all of Mexico. Depending on the state, some other exceptions are made.

The Associated Press

