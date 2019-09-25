Loading articles...

Mental evaluation planned for convict in prison escape

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A mental evaluation will help decide whether a convict accused of killing a Tennessee corrections administrator before escaping prison is competent to stand trial.

Attorneys for Curtis Ray Watson said during a hearing Wednesday that a forensic evaluation could take place by video conference in October for the two-time felon.

Authorities say Watson was on mowing duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Aug. 7 when he went to Debra Johnson’s home on prison grounds and killed the corrections administrator.

Watson then escaped on a tractor and eluded law enforcement for four days until his arrest.

Lawyers say the evaluation will likely be done by video because Watson is behind bars at a maximum-security prison in Nashville, about 170 miles (274 kilometres) east of Ripley, where court proceedings are taking place.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

