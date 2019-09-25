Loading articles...

Man guilty of raping, killing girl; faces death penalty

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man has been convicted of raping and killing a 9-year-old girl.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 40-year-old Granville Ritchie was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, sexual battery and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Ritchie was dating 9-year-old Felecia Williams’ neighbour, Eboni Wiley, in May 2014. Ritchie and Wiley were watching the girl one day and took her to his mother’s Temple Terrace apartment. Investigators say Ritchie sexually assaulted and strangled the girl while Wiley went to buy marijuana. Ritchie then hid the girl’s body in a suitcase and later dumped her from a causeway into Tampa Bay.

Wiley testified that the Ritchie told her that he gave Felecia money to buy candy at a nearby store but never returned.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Dufferin - a stalled vehicle is blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more