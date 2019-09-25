Loading articles...

Man briefly steals ambulance from Philadelphia hospital

Philadelphia police say a man stole an ambulance from a city hospital and took it for a short drive before being captured.

The theft occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday while paramedics were inside Methodist Hospital. A 40-year-old man got in the unoccupied vehicle and drove off, only to be captured a few minutes later.

Authorities believe the man was dealing with mental health issues, so he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. His name was not released, and authorities say it’s unlikely he’ll face charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the ambulance was not damaged. Authorities say nothing was taken from the vehicle.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
SB 410 ramp to the EB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
The Guaranteed high for Wednesday is 26°C. Humidex near 31 this afternoon. Strong sw wind 💨
Latest Weather
Read more