Lebanese man back home after mistaken for hijacker in Greece
BEIRUT — A Lebanese journalist is back home in Beirut after being mistakenly detained last week in Greece on suspicion of involvement in a 1985 TWA airline hijacking.
A Greek police statement said the name on the man’s passport came up on a European police computer system as that of a man wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.
Mohamed Saleh told reporters upon his arrival in Beirut Wednesday that he was charged by a “country that I never visited in my life.” He was referring to Germany.
Asked if he plans to take legal action against Greece and Germany, Saleh said he will discuss it with his lawyer and decide later.
Saleh, 65, was detained for five days while on a cruise ship touring southern Europe.
The Associated Press
