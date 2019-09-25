Loading articles...

Las Vegas newspapers batting in courts over operations pact

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas newspaper battle is heating up, after the Las Vegas Sun filed a new federal lawsuit against the Las Vegas Review-Journal and its owner, the family of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

The civil antitrust and unfair trade practices complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas accuses the Review-Journal of violating a 30-year-old Joint Operating Agreement that has the Sun published and delivered as a section within the Review-Journal.

Review-Journal attorney Benjamin Lipman on Wednesday called the Sun contentions baseless.

The Sun accuses the Review-Journal of wanting to silence local competition and undercut criticism of Adelson’s business and political activities.

Adelson is the multi-billionaire chairman and chief executive of Las Vegas Sands and a top Republican party donor.

The Sun also is suing the Review-Journal in Nevada state court.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Dufferin - a stalled vehicle is blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more