Loading articles...

Israel, US urge EU to take action against boycott movement

BRUSSELS — Israeli and U.S. officials are warning about a rise in attacks targeting Jews in Western Europe and are urging European Union leaders to take action against organizations supporting an international boycott of Israel.

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli minister of strategic affairs, told a news conference in Brussels that the EU should stop funding the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. He spoke alongside U.S. envoy Elan Carr.

Israel says the BDS is aimed at delegitimizing its existence. The BDS presents itself as a non-violent campaign for Palestinian rights and does not endorse a specific solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to numbers compiled by Tel Aviv University, anti-Semitic attacks worldwide rose 13% in 2018 from the previous year. The highest number of attacks were in the U.S., France, Britain and Germany.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
SB 410 ramp to the EB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
The Guaranteed high for Wednesday is 26°C. Humidex near 31 this afternoon. Strong sw wind 💨
Latest Weather
Read more