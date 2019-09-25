Loading articles...

Iran: Defence minister rejects any deal on missile program

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s defence minister has rejected any deal with world powers over Tehran’s missile program.

The official IRNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Gen. Amir Hatami as saying any deal with the United States over Iran’s “missile power” would damage the country’s capabilities. He said Iran’s leaders all support improving their missile program.

Tehran long has insisted its ballistic missile program was nonnegotiable. President Donald Trump, however, cited it as a reason for unilaterally withdrawing America from the nuclear deal over a year ago.

Hatami’s remarks come as the U.S. and its allies say Iran is behind a major drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry. Iran has denied the allegations, saying any strikes by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will lead to “all-out war.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
SB 410 ramp to the EB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
The Guaranteed high for Wednesday is 26°C. Humidex near 31 this afternoon. Strong sw wind 💨
Latest Weather
Read more