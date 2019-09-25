Loading articles...

IPO values screen-sharing app maker Teamviewer at $5.78B

BERLIN — Teamviewer, the maker of the eponymous screen sharing and conferencing software, has made the biggest initial public offering for a German tech company since the dot-com boom.

Shares in Goeppingen-based Teamviewer began trading at 26.25 euros ($28.88) on the Frankfurt exchange Wednesday, valuing the company at 5.25 billion euros ($5.78 billion).

Up to 42% of Teamviewer’s stock, or 84 million shares, are being offered publicly.

Teamviewer’s owner, Britain-based investment firm Permira, bought the company for 870 million euros in 2014 and will retain a stake of at least 58%.

The company provides a free version of its software and a premium version with about 368,000 subscribers.

Teamviewer has about 800 employees, about half of which work at its offices in Goeppingen, outside the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Westbound 401 construction at Courtice and Brock St. starting to cause delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Wind will shift today (Sept25) become sw and it will be warmer and more humid too! Tune to @680NEWS 📻 for your comp…
Latest Weather
Read more