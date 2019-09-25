Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Impeachment push tests GOP's political skills as 2020 looms
by Alan Fram And Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 6:03 pm EDT
House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., flanked by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, left, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., criticizes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democrats for launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans could be nearing crucial tests of their loyalty toward President Donald Trump. They may also have to show how well they’ve mastered the art of walking a political tightrope during his turbulent presidency.
Should damning evidence accumulate that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, they may have to decide whether they should abandon Trump. That would risk jeopardizing his presidency and their own political careers, because such a stance would infuriate his staunchly loyal supporters.
If the evidence is incriminating enough and they stand by Trump, it could hazard needed support from moderate voters come the November 2020 general election.
Most congressional Republicans represent safely GOP areas. But those from swing districts and states can ill afford to anger such constituents.