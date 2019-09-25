Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How Trump's Ukraine call could violate campaign finance laws
by Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 7:10 pm EDT
President Donald Trump walks off after a news conference at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. From left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s repeated prodding of the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son is destined to play a central role in the impeachment inquiry against him and could amount to an illegal request for a campaign contribution from a foreign citizen.
Federal law states it is illegal to “knowingly solicit, accept, or receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation.”
Trump’s request to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not for campaign cash. It was for what’s referred to as an “in kind” contribution that would arguably be more valuable — damaging information that could be weaponized against Biden, a potential 2020 rival.
Trump says he did nothing wrong. The Justice Department says sitting presidents can’t be indicted.