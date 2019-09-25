Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Will a health-care crisis decide these critical seats in October?
by The Big Story
Posted Sep 25, 2019 5:23 am EDT
Nova Scotia's premier Stephen McNeil speaks during the prime ministers of the Canadian provinces gathering at the Marriott Chateau Champlain in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2018. (Martin Ouellet-Diotte/AFP/Getty Images)
In today’s Big Story podcast, the video went viral, because how could it not? In it, a mother is torn between tears and rage, describing the two years she went with her cancer undiagnosed, because she simply didn’t have access to a family doctor. Her rage was directed at her premier, but as the federal election campaign moves (hopefully) towards policy, in places like Nova Scotia, it’s very clear what the number one issue is for voters.
How can the Liberals, who swept all of Atlantic Canada in 2015, expect to keep all those seats in the face of hundreds of thousands of doctor-less patients? Can the other parties promise real solutions, or just vague promises of ‘solving’ a problem that’s been getting worse no matter who leads in Ottawa? And in an election that’s so far been fought on scandals and name-calling and issues of social justice, will Nova Scotians vote on anything other than their health and their pocketbooks?
GUEST: Rick Howe, The Rick Howe Show, News 95.7, Halifax