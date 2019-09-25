Will a health-care crisis decide these critical seats in October?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the video went viral, because how could it not? In it, a mother is torn between tears and rage, describing the two years she went with her cancer undiagnosed, because she simply didn’t have access to a family doctor. Her rage was directed at her premier, but as the federal election campaign moves (hopefully) towards policy, in places like Nova Scotia, it’s very clear what the number one issue is for voters.

How can the Liberals, who swept all of Atlantic Canada in 2015, expect to keep all those seats in the face of hundreds of thousands of doctor-less patients? Can the other parties promise real solutions, or just vague promises of ‘solving’ a problem that’s been getting worse no matter who leads in Ottawa? And in an election that’s so far been fought on scandals and name-calling and issues of social justice, will Nova Scotians vote on anything other than their health and their pocketbooks?

GUEST: Rick Howe, The Rick Howe Show, News 95.7, Halifax

