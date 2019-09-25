Loading articles...

Guilty plea in case of man forced by police to lick urinal

HONOLULU — A former Honolulu police officer has pleaded guilty to failing to report that an officer forced a homeless man to lick a public urinal.

Reginald Ramones is one of two officers arrested and charged with depriving the man of his civil rights.

As part of a plea agreement, Ramones pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge that he knew a fellow officer committed a civil rights violation and didn’t inform authorities.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says Ramones left the department in August. The second officer charged in the case, John Rabago, remains on restricted duty. He has pleaded not guilty.

The plea agreement says Rabago told the man he could avoid arrest by licking the urinal. The man reluctantly did.

Ramones says Rabago convinced him to not to report it.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

