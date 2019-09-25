Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany's Continental: restructuring may affect 20,000 jobs
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 8:51 am EDT
BERLIN — German tire and auto parts supplier Continental says that up to 20,000 jobs worldwide will be affected over the next decade by a restructuring program.
The company said Tuesday that as many as 20,000 of over 244,000 jobs will be “affected by changes,” around 15,000 by the end of 2023, including an unspecified number of job cuts.
Continental said changes may also result from the possible sale of parts of the business and from jobs being transferred to other company locations, or to technologies such as electric mobility.
It plans to close a site in Henderson, North Carolina, where some 650 employees produce hydraulic brake systems, and said discussions will soon begin aimed at closing a plant in Newport News, Virginia, where some 740 people make hydraulic components for engines.
The Associated Press
