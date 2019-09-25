Loading articles...

Florida Senate special master: Reinstate Broward sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida Senate official is recommending that the sheriff suspended over his handling of shootings at a Parkland high school and the Fort Lauderdale airport should be reinstated.

Senate special master Dudley Goodlette was appointed by the Senate to look into the suspension process. In a report released Wednesday, Goodlette said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to prove the charges in suspending former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel was suspended in January after intense criticism, particularly over his handling of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

The Florida Senate is scheduled to determine in Scott’s fate during a special session set to begin Oct. 21.

The Associated Press

