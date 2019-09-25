Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Finns probe if robot illegally explored Estonia ferry wreck
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 8:53 am EDT
COPENHAGEN — Finland is investigating whether a German ship sent down a diving robot into an area of the Baltic Sea where the wreck of an Estonian ferry that sank 24 years ago rests.
Finnish police said Wednesday that the incident could be a violation of the law protecting the M/S Estonia that sank Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. It remains one of Europe’s deadliest maritime disasters.
Most victims remain entombed on the car ferry, which rests on the seabed some 80 metres (264 feet) below the surface. The wreck is considered a graveyard, which gives the area protection under the law.
Finnish coast guards sent a report Monday to the Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation about the incident in international waters but within Finland’s economic area.
The Associated Press
