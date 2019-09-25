Loading articles...

Finns probe if robot illegally explored Estonia ferry wreck

COPENHAGEN — Finland is investigating whether a German ship sent down a diving robot into an area of the Baltic Sea where the wreck of an Estonian ferry that sank 24 years ago rests.

Finnish police said Wednesday that the incident could be a violation of the law protecting the M/S Estonia that sank Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. It remains one of Europe’s deadliest maritime disasters.

Most victims remain entombed on the car ferry, which rests on the seabed some 80 metres (264 feet) below the surface. The wreck is considered a graveyard, which gives the area protection under the law.

Finnish coast guards sent a report Monday to the Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation about the incident in international waters but within Finland’s economic area.

The Associated Press

