Execution set for man who killed 14-year-old girl in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man convicted in Florida of stabbing and drowning a 14-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed later this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Wednesday for 73-year-old James Dailey. The execution is set for Nov. 7 at Florida State Prison.

Records show Dailey was convicted of the 1985 murder of Shelly Boggio.

Authorities say Dailey and two other men met Boggio and her twin sister when the girls were hitchhiking near St. Petersburg. After a night of barhopping, Dailey and one of the other men, 64-year-old Jack Pearcy, took Boggio to a deserted fishing area. Her nude body was later found floating in the water.

Pearcy told investigators that Dailey stabbed Boggio and held her down in the water. Pearcy was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press

