Loading articles...

Ethiopia says 1,200-plus killed in unrest over past year

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The office of Ethiopia’s attorney general says more than 1,200 people have been killed and more than 1.2 million displaced in clashes in the country over the past year.

The clashes, mostly along ethnic lines, have continued to strain the reforms announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after he took office in April 2018.

Fikadu Tsega with the attorney general’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they believe the actual numbers could be higher as “these are the ones that we only were able to document.”

He says the office has pressed charges against more than 1,300 people, with some 645 now in police custody.

Several parts of Ethiopia have experienced deadly unrest fueled by ethnic tensions and disputes over resources.

The country faces elections next year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
New problem WB Gardiner west of Strachan blocking the left lane. Slow from the DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
The Guaranteed high for Wednesday is 26°C. Humidex near 31 this afternoon. Strong sw wind 💨
Latest Weather
Read more